Friday, March 22, 2024
Gwadar attack martyrs' funeral prayers held

Gwadar attack martyrs’ funeral prayers held
Agencies
March 22, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -   The funeral prayers of the valiant soldiers of the Paki­stan Army who embraced martyrdom while thwart­ing a terrorist attack were offered in Gwadar. Accord­ing to the Inter Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) news re­lease on Thursday, Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of DG Khan district) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of Khairpur district) had rendered the ul­timate sacrifice while foiling the terrorist attack in Gwa­dar Port Authority Colony on March 20th. The representa­tives of Pakistan Army, Paki­stan Navy, Balochistan Police and civil society participat­ed in the funeral prayer. The bodies of the martyrs have been sent to their native ar­eas where they will be buried with full military honours.

Agencies

