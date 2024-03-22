High-level meeting addresses Khyber Pass Economic Corridor

KHYBER - Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Capt (Retd) Sanaullah, chaired a high-level meeting regarding the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Southern Link Road at the DC office. Additional DC (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Additional DC (Finance) Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Amirzeb from Jamrud, along with representatives from the Forces, Khyber Police, TESCO, National Highways Authority (NHA), Planning & Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone, Nespak consultant, and others participated.
The meeting extensively discussed matters such as land acquisition for the District Secretariat, Police, and Forces, as well as the route in Jamrud for the Southern Link Road and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, and site selection for 220 KV and 132 KV grid stations.
A decision was reached that officials from National Highways, Security Forces, and Planning & Development Nespak Consultant would devise a strategy to overcome obstacles in the Southern Link Road and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor based on suggestions presented in the meeting. The officials were directed to coordinate efforts to ensure timely completion of welfare schemes for the people.