High-level meeting addresses Khyber Pass Economic Corridor

KHYBER - Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Capt (Retd) Sanaullah, chaired a high-lev­el meeting regarding the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Southern Link Road at the DC office. Additional DC (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Additional DC (Finance) Haseeb-ur-Rehman, As­sistant Commissioner Dr. Amirzeb from Jamrud, along with representatives from the Forces, Khyber Police, TESCO, National Highways Authority (NHA), Planning & Development, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Economic Zone, Nespak con­sultant, and others participated.

The meeting extensively discussed matters such as land acquisition for the District Secretariat, Police, and Forces, as well as the route in Jamrud for the Southern Link Road and Khy­ber Pass Economic Corridor, and site selection for 220 KV and 132 KV grid stations.

A decision was reached that offi­cials from National Highways, Secu­rity Forces, and Planning & Develop­ment Nespak Consultant would devise a strategy to overcome obstacles in the Southern Link Road and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor based on sugges­tions presented in the meeting. The of­ficials were directed to coordinate ef­forts to ensure timely completion of welfare schemes for the people.