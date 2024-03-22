Hot pursuit: Pak sailor martyred, two Indian fishermen missing, several arrested

KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agen­cy (PMSA) ship while patrolling Pa­kistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) encountered around 8 Indi­an fishing vessels engaged in illegal fishing activities well within Paki­stani waters.

To evade capture, one of the fish­ing boats increased its speed and started to move towards Indian wa­ters, according to a news release is­sued by PMSA on Thursday. During hot pursuit, the fishing vessel con­tinued to evade capture despite multiple verbal warnings and in­structions to stop and cooperate. Eventually, the fishing vessel slowed down allowing the PMSA ship’s boarding team to embark. However, after PMSA personnel were on the fishing vessel, it suddenly acceler­ated and altered its heading thereby colliding with the PMSA ship.

Consequently, the fishing ves­sel capsized and sank with all per­sonnel on board i.e. PMSA boarding team and fishermen, being thrown into the sea. Subsequently the fish­ing vessel sank in the same position. PMSA ship acted swiftly to rescue five out of seven Indian fishermen and the four PMSA personnel. How­ever, regrettably one PMSA sail­or, namely Muhammad Rehan, lat­er embraced martyrdom while two remaining Indian fishermen are still missing at sea. Search and Rescue Operation for the two missing In­dian fishermen is in progress. The bravery and sacrifice of the PMSA sailor who lost his life in the line of duty is a somber reminder of the risks involved in operations at sea.

The legal proceedings have been initiated against the Indian fisher­men for this reckless and unlawful behaviour at sea and illegal fishing in Pakistani waters.