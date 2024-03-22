ICP initiate campaign to combat motorycle theft in capital

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a special campaign to combat motorcycle theft in Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, during this campaign, citizens are directed to use all precautionary measures when parking motorcycles, always park motorcycles in designated parking areas, use strong double locks, and park motorcycles inside homes instead of on the streets. Additionally, always keep them in sight, ensure the use of fuel switches, park motorcycles in well-lit areas at night, and use official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. These security measures make theft more difficult.