IFRC, PRCS provide WASH relief for flood-hit zones

PESHAWAR - The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Societies (PRCS), has made significant prog­ress in implementing Water, Sanita­tion, and Hygiene (WASH) services in flood-affected districts of Pakistan during the last 19 months of flood re­sponse and recovery operations.

Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Dele­gation at IFRC Pakistan, stated, “Our WASH interventions have benefited 314,167 people with improved access to safe drinking water, promoting bet­ter sanitation practices, and encour­aging good hygiene habits among the flood-affected communities.”

During the floods, PRCS, with sup­port from IFRC, deployed 13 water treatment plants across seven loca­tions in Sindh, four in Baluchistan, and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinc­es. These plants provided water to ap­proximately 42,000 individuals dai­ly. Additionally, 98 hand pumps were constructed and rehabilitated, bene­fiting 34,000 people.

Five solar water filtration plants were also constructed in Sindh and Balochistan, producing an average of 10,000 liters per day. Furthermore, 4,000 household water filters were distributed in several districts of Sindh to ensure safe drinking water at the household level.

The construction of 300 permanent household latrines for 3,000 benefi­ciaries has been completed, minimiz­ing the risk of sanitation-related dis­eases.

Four hygiene promotion trainings were conducted, training 145 PRCS staff and volunteers in several dis­tricts, who then conducted 1,200 hy­giene promotion sessions, reaching over 27,000 people in flood-affected areas.

Under the Flood Recovery Pro­gramme, 250 hand pumps, 1,200 per­manent household latrines, and 18 solar water filtration plants were con­structed across Sindh, KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman of PRCS, emphasized the importance of cooperation on water issues, highlighting water as a funda­mental human right essential to all as­pects of life.