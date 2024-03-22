IFRC, PRCS provide WASH relief for flood-hit zones

PESHAWAR - The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Societies (PRCS), has made significant progress in implementing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services in flood-affected districts of Pakistan during the last 19 months of flood response and recovery operations.
Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation at IFRC Pakistan, stated, “Our WASH interventions have benefited 314,167 people with improved access to safe drinking water, promoting better sanitation practices, and encouraging good hygiene habits among the flood-affected communities.”
During the floods, PRCS, with support from IFRC, deployed 13 water treatment plants across seven locations in Sindh, four in Baluchistan, and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. These plants provided water to approximately 42,000 individuals daily. Additionally, 98 hand pumps were constructed and rehabilitated, benefiting 34,000 people.
Five solar water filtration plants were also constructed in Sindh and Balochistan, producing an average of 10,000 liters per day. Furthermore, 4,000 household water filters were distributed in several districts of Sindh to ensure safe drinking water at the household level.
The construction of 300 permanent household latrines for 3,000 beneficiaries has been completed, minimizing the risk of sanitation-related diseases.
Four hygiene promotion trainings were conducted, training 145 PRCS staff and volunteers in several districts, who then conducted 1,200 hygiene promotion sessions, reaching over 27,000 people in flood-affected areas.
Under the Flood Recovery Programme, 250 hand pumps, 1,200 permanent household latrines, and 18 solar water filtration plants were constructed across Sindh, KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces.
Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman of PRCS, emphasized the importance of cooperation on water issues, highlighting water as a fundamental human right essential to all aspects of life.