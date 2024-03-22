Friday, March 22, 2024
Iftikhar Ali Sahoo plants a sapling on World Forestry Day

Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo planted sapling at Agri­culture House Lahore on the occasion of “World Day of Forestry”. On this occasion he said that environmental pollution and global warming is a big threat to Pakistan, which plantations should be used to combat, he said. It is very important to make the campaign successful. Secretary Agricul­ture Punjab further said that according to the in­structions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the staff of his Department is busy to make the plantation campaign a success, he said. A clean environment is very important for our future generations, he added. He said that instructions have been given to the officers and staff including all the field for­mations of the Department of Agriculture to ac­tively participate in the plantation campaign. The task has been assigned. Secretary Agriculture Punjab planted a sapling and prayed. Later, Addi­tional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Punjab Ijaz Munir also planted a sapling.

Staff Reporter

