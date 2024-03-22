Iftikhar Ali Sahoo plants a sapling on World Forestry Day

LAHORE - Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo planted sapling at Agriculture House Lahore on the occasion of “World Day of Forestry”. On this occasion he said that environmental pollution and global warming is a big threat to Pakistan, which plantations should be used to combat, he said. It is very important to make the campaign successful. Secretary Agriculture Punjab further said that according to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the staff of his Department is busy to make the plantation campaign a success, he said. A clean environment is very important for our future generations, he added. He said that instructions have been given to the officers and staff including all the field formations of the Department of Agriculture to actively participate in the plantation campaign. The task has been assigned. Secretary Agriculture Punjab planted a sapling and prayed. Later, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Punjab Ijaz Munir also planted a sapling.