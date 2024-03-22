IHC to hear contempt case against Adiala jail chief today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in a contempt of court case against Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing legal attorneys and political aides to have a meeting with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will conduct hearing of the contempt of court case wherein he had previously directed Superintendent Adiala jail to arrange all meetings online per the preceding orders in the instant and in other petitions. In his previous order, Justice Ishaq had stated that until the security concerns are removed, the Superintendent jail is directed to arrange all meetings online per the preceding orders in the instant and in other petitions, and submit a compliance report to this Court by the next date of hearing. The judge also said that in the circumstances, bearing in view that the rules are a piece of subordinate legislation, their interpretation has to be carried out in a manner which does not infringe the fundamental rights.