Friday, March 22, 2024
IHC to hear contempt case against Adiala jail chief today

IHC to hear contempt case against Adiala jail chief today
Shahid Rao
March 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hear­ing in a contempt of court case against Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing legal attorneys and political aides to have a meeting with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. A sin­gle bench of IHC compris­ing Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will conduct hearing of the contempt of court case wherein he had previously directed Superintendent Adi­ala jail to arrange all meet­ings online per the preced­ing orders in the instant and in other petitions. In his pre­vious order, Justice Ishaq had stated that until the securi­ty concerns are removed, the Superintendent jail is direct­ed to arrange all meetings on­line per the preceding orders in the instant and in other pe­titions, and submit a compli­ance report to this Court by the next date of hearing. The judge also said that in the cir­cumstances, bearing in view that the rules are a piece of subordinate legislation, their interpretation has to be car­ried out in a manner which does not infringe the funda­mental rights.

Shahid Rao

