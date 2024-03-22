Indonesia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

A strong earthquake jolted Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

It said a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported 111 kilometers (68 miles) north of the village of Paciran in East Java.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at around 8.5 km (5.28 mi). However, the Southeast Asian nation's geophysics agency measured the intensity of the quake as 6.5.

The quake followed a temblor earlier in the day of magnitude 6, according to the agency. The earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mi) on the island of Java. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea 132 km (82 mi) northeast of the town of Tuban.​​​​​​​ There were no reports of damage.

The Southeast Asian nation has felt several earthquakes since early Friday.