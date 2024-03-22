Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Indonesia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Indonesia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake
Anadolu
3:50 PM | March 22, 2024
International

A strong earthquake jolted Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

It said a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported 111 kilometers (68 miles) north of the village of Paciran in East Java.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at around 8.5 km (5.28 mi). However, the Southeast Asian nation's geophysics agency measured the intensity of the quake as 6.5.

The quake followed a temblor earlier in the day of magnitude 6, according to the agency. The earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mi) on the island of Java. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea 132 km (82 mi) northeast of the town of Tuban.​​​​​​​ There were no reports of damage.

The Southeast Asian nation has felt several earthquakes since early Friday.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024