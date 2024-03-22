Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees at sea

MEULABOH - Dozens of Rohingya refu­gees stranded on the rusty hull of a capsized ship were rescued Thursday after the dehydrated and sunburnt group had drifted at sea for more than a day. The group included 69 men, women and children, some of whom had been at sea for weeks on a rickety wooden boat from squalid camps in Ban­gladesh where many of the heavily persecuted Myan­mar minority have fled. The reddish hull of the vessel poking out of the water was the Rohingyas’ only refuge after their wooden boat and another vessel trying to help them both capsized on Wednesday. The second boat, belonging to local fish­ermen, overturned when the refugees tried to climb on in a panic. “Why did the boat capsize? There was heavy rain,” said a 27-year-old survivor who gave his name as Dostgior in broken Indonesian. The boats sank 16 nautical miles (30 kilo­metres) off the coast in West Aceh. Survivors estimated around 150 Rohingya had been on board with dozens swept away, according to lo­cal fishermen and the Unit­ed Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in what would represent another tragedy at sea for the heavily persecut­ed Myanmar minority. “The total victims rescued (alive) is 69,” the local search and rescue agency said in a state­ment, adding nine children, 42 men and 18 women were saved. AFP footage from the boat showed men, women and children being taken to safety by the local search and rescue agency. “I’d been at sea for 15 days, but there are others here who have been here longer than that. Some have been here for a month,” said Dostgior.