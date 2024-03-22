Int’l Day of Forests marked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Minis­try of Climate Change and Environmental Coordina­tion, commemorated the International Day of Forests in Peshawar, with a focus on highlighting the pivot­al role of forests in mitigating climate-induced disas­ters such as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The event, organized at the Pakistan Forest Insti­tute (PFI) under the GLOF-II Project, saw participa­tion from various stakeholders, including students, teachers, government officials, and civil society or­ganizations. Aimed at fostering awareness about the importance of forests, particularly among the youth, the initiative sought to underscore the vital function of forests in absorbing carbon dioxide emissions, thus mitigating the impacts of climate change.

In a country like Pakistan, ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable nations to climate change, the con­servation and restoration of forests emerge as imper­ative measures. Recognizing this urgency, the event featured a diverse range of activities geared towards engaging participants in meaningful discussions and actions.

Students took center stage with a captivating tab­leau, followed by a spirited debate competition and an art contest themed around “forests and inno­vation”. These activities not only showcased talent but also served as effective mediums for spreading awareness on the critical need for forest preservation.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest com­mended the efforts of the GLOF-II Project and the Forest Department for organizing the event. Em­phasizing the significance of forest conservation, the Chief Guest distributed certificates and shields among participants, acknowledging their contribu­tions towards a greener, more sustainable future.

The event culminated in a tree plantation drive led by the Chief Guest and students, underscoring the importance of individual and collective action in fos­tering environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the day’s events, a student remarked: “World Forest Day in Peshawar taught me that our actions today determine the world we inherit tomor­row. From planting trees to advocating for conserva­tion, every effort counts towards a greener, more sus­tainable future.”

Another student highlighted the broader impact of engaging in arts and debate competitions, stat­ing: “Engaging in arts and debate competitions dur­ing World Forest Day was not just about showcasing talent but also spreading awareness about the crit­ical importance of preserving our forests. Every ac­tion counts towards a greener, healthier planet.”