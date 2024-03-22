Int’l Day of Forests marked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, commemorated the International Day of Forests in Peshawar, with a focus on highlighting the pivotal role of forests in mitigating climate-induced disasters such as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).
The event, organized at the Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) under the GLOF-II Project, saw participation from various stakeholders, including students, teachers, government officials, and civil society organizations. Aimed at fostering awareness about the importance of forests, particularly among the youth, the initiative sought to underscore the vital function of forests in absorbing carbon dioxide emissions, thus mitigating the impacts of climate change.
In a country like Pakistan, ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable nations to climate change, the conservation and restoration of forests emerge as imperative measures. Recognizing this urgency, the event featured a diverse range of activities geared towards engaging participants in meaningful discussions and actions.
Students took center stage with a captivating tableau, followed by a spirited debate competition and an art contest themed around “forests and innovation”. These activities not only showcased talent but also served as effective mediums for spreading awareness on the critical need for forest preservation.
Addressing the gathering, the chief guest commended the efforts of the GLOF-II Project and the Forest Department for organizing the event. Emphasizing the significance of forest conservation, the Chief Guest distributed certificates and shields among participants, acknowledging their contributions towards a greener, more sustainable future.
The event culminated in a tree plantation drive led by the Chief Guest and students, underscoring the importance of individual and collective action in fostering environmental stewardship.
Reflecting on the day’s events, a student remarked: “World Forest Day in Peshawar taught me that our actions today determine the world we inherit tomorrow. From planting trees to advocating for conservation, every effort counts towards a greener, more sustainable future.”
Another student highlighted the broader impact of engaging in arts and debate competitions, stating: “Engaging in arts and debate competitions during World Forest Day was not just about showcasing talent but also spreading awareness about the critical importance of preserving our forests. Every action counts towards a greener, healthier planet.”