IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

HYDERABAD - The Interactive Research and devel­opment (IRD) Pakistan has released the groundbreaking results of the end TB Clinical Trial, conducted with the support of Government of Sindh.

Comprising consortium of part­ners, including IRD, Medicines Sans Frontiers, and Partners in Health, Pakistan was part of a multi-center study that enrolled 754 partici­pants with multidrug or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) from seven countries. The trial aimed to evaluate five new, all-oral, 9-month regimens compared to the current standard of care MDR/RR-TB treatment.

Led by IRD in collaboration with Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Sindh from 2019 to 2023, Pak­istan demonstrated unprecedented resilience despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic floods of 2022, main­taining full participation without any individuals discontinuing their treat­ment. Additionally, a fourth regimen offers a viable alternative for those unable to tolerate bedaquiline or li­nezolid, key drugs in the existing rec­ommended regimen for MDR/RR-TB. Chief guest DR. Zulfiqar Dharejo DDG of Communicable Disease Control (CDC) said that efforts of IRD were laudable for organizing this event. He said that It is not an easy task to support the patients of tuberculosis and fight TB with a great number of healthcare workers.

Complementing the efforts of the trial, IRD launched the Community Action Group (CAG) approach in 2019. This integrated community feedback in the trial built transpar­ency and trust to ensure inclusive research. With over 100 members across various districts of Sindh, the CAGs have been pivotal in raising TB awareness, offering education, reducing stigma, and providing es­sential support amidst crises like the pandemic lockdowns and floods.

Dr Amanullah Jhatial Director Institute of Chest Disease Kotri ex­pressed his gratitude IRD for orga­nizing this event. He said that we are looking forward to witnessing the results of endTB clinical trials. It was a great experience to collaborate with IRD and work for tuberculosis services, mental health, and other healthcare services.” Speaking at the event, Aneeta Pasha, Country Direc­tor of IRD Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of community-centric approaches in research.