Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad DC’s sentence suspended in contempt case

Islamabad DC’s sentence suspended in contempt case
Web Desk
3:44 PM | March 22, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday suspended DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, SSP Operations, Jameel Zafdar and SHO’s sentence awarded in a contempt case.

IHC in its judgment, ruled that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon had been found guilty of misconduct for taking actions that were beyond his authority and was awarded 6-month jail sentence.

Moreover, the Islamabad police SSP (operations) was sentenced to four-month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000. However, the Saddar SP was acquitted of the contempt of court charges. SHO Nasir Manzoor was also sent to jail for two months and fined Rs100,000.

In a written order released by IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb suspended sentences awarded to the officials in contempt case and fixed their appeal for a hearing on May 7.

On March 1, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon challenged the six-month jail sentence awarded in a contempt of court case.

As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed in Islamabad High Court challenging the single-bench verdict.

UN Security Council to vote Friday on US draft resolution for Gaza

The appeal urged the court to declare the verdict null and void and acquit Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon from the contempt case.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024