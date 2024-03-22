Friday, March 22, 2024
Japan earn scrappy win over North Korea in World Cup Qualifier

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

TOKYO   -   Ao Tana­ka’s goal after two minutes gave Japan a nervy 1-0 win over a spirited North Korea in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday. Un­marked in the centre of the box, Tanaka beat exposed goalkeeper Kang Ju Hyok and put Japan a step closer to the 2026 World Cup in the Unit­ed States, Canada and Mex­ico. Japan have three wins from three in their group and are firmly on course to reach the next stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Japan and North Korea are sched­uled to meet again on Tues­day in Pyongyang. Japanese news agency Kyodo reported however that North Korea may not host the qualifier af­ter all over fears of bacterial infections in Japan. 

Agencies

