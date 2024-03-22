Japan earn scrappy win over North Korea in World Cup Qualifier

TOKYO - Ao Tanaka’s goal after two minutes gave Japan a nervy 1-0 win over a spirited North Korea in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday. Unmarked in the centre of the box, Tanaka beat exposed goalkeeper Kang Ju Hyok and put Japan a step closer to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Japan have three wins from three in their group and are firmly on course to reach the next stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Japan and North Korea are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday in Pyongyang. Japanese news agency Kyodo reported however that North Korea may not host the qualifier after all over fears of bacterial infections in Japan.