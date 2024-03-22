Karachi’s educational institutions at mercy of drug smugglers

KARACHI - An organised network of drug supply has been revealed in educational institutions of Karachi wherein women drug dealers are also key members of the underground network.
As per investigation, drug orders are received from social media groups while drugs are delivered like pizza and burgers being delivered via delivery services. All types of drugs were used earlier only in remote areas and slums but with time, smugglers grew their network in the educational institutions of the port city — Karachi. As per estimates, cocaine use and ice addiction have massively increased among the students of Karachi.
Cocaine — the silent killer — costs Rs15,000 to Rs17,000 per gram while ice started fetching Rs2500 to Rs3500 per gram. A token of Rs5000 for hashish and Rs300 rupees for heroin is being given. According to police, organized drug smuggling networks are run by ‘Dr. Baloch’ and ‘Pinky group’ in educational institutions of Karachi.