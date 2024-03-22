Friday, March 22, 2024
Karachi’s educational institutions at mercy of drug smugglers

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An organised network of drug supply has been revealed in educational institutions of Karachi wherein women drug dealers are also key mem­bers of the underground network.

As per investigation, drug orders are received from social media groups while drugs are deliv­ered like pizza and burgers being delivered via delivery services. All types of drugs were used ear­lier only in remote areas and slums but with time, smugglers grew their network in the educational institutions of the port city — Karachi. As per es­timates, cocaine use and ice addiction have mas­sively increased among the students of Karachi.

Cocaine — the silent killer — costs Rs15,000 to Rs17,000 per gram while ice started fetching Rs2500 to Rs3500 per gram. A token of Rs5000 for hashish and Rs300 rupees for heroin is being giv­en. According to police, organized drug smuggling networks are run by ‘Dr. Baloch’ and ‘Pinky group’ in educational institutions of Karachi.

Agencies

