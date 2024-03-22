KP govt depts to enforce sales tax compliance

PESHAWAR - The Secretaries of the Commu­nication & Works (C&W) De­partment and Energy & Pow­er Department announced strict compliance with the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services on Thursday. The announcements were made during separate meet­ings of the Director General KPRA and her team with officials from both departments, chaired by the respective secretaries.

DG KPRA, Miss Fouzia Iqbal, provided detailed briefings about KPRA’s mandate, the history of sales tax on services in the prov­ince, and explained agenda points at both meetings. She informed Secretary C&W, Idrees Khan, and department officials that exemp­tions to FATA and PATA in gov­ernment-funded ADP and PSDP Schemes ceased after July 2021. Misclassification of sales tax on goods and services led to tax reve­nue going to FBR instead of KPRA due to lack of data sharing be­tween KPRA and C&W field for­mations.

Secretary C&W emphasized col­lective responsibility for tax com­pliance, urging all present to en­sure accurate declarations to prevent funds from mistakenly go­ing to the federal government. It was agreed that KPRA would con­duct a training workshop for Ex­ecutive Engineers and Account Officers on KPRA, Sales Tax on Services, and Withholding regula­tions after Eid.

In another meeting, DG KPRA urged Secretary Energy and Pow­er, Hassan Ahmed, and his team to register the Inspectorate of Electricity with KPRA and ensure tax compliance from Pakhtunkh­wa Energy Development Organ­ization (PEDO) and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL). The Secretary agreed and directed his team to register the Inspectorate of Elec­tricity and ensure tax compliance from PEDO and KPOGCL, empha­sizing collective efforts for provin­cial betterment.