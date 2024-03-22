KP govt depts to enforce sales tax compliance

PESHAWAR - The Secretaries of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department and Energy & Power Department announced strict compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services on Thursday. The announcements were made during separate meetings of the Director General KPRA and her team with officials from both departments, chaired by the respective secretaries.
DG KPRA, Miss Fouzia Iqbal, provided detailed briefings about KPRA’s mandate, the history of sales tax on services in the province, and explained agenda points at both meetings. She informed Secretary C&W, Idrees Khan, and department officials that exemptions to FATA and PATA in government-funded ADP and PSDP Schemes ceased after July 2021. Misclassification of sales tax on goods and services led to tax revenue going to FBR instead of KPRA due to lack of data sharing between KPRA and C&W field formations.
Secretary C&W emphasized collective responsibility for tax compliance, urging all present to ensure accurate declarations to prevent funds from mistakenly going to the federal government. It was agreed that KPRA would conduct a training workshop for Executive Engineers and Account Officers on KPRA, Sales Tax on Services, and Withholding regulations after Eid.
In another meeting, DG KPRA urged Secretary Energy and Power, Hassan Ahmed, and his team to register the Inspectorate of Electricity with KPRA and ensure tax compliance from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL). The Secretary agreed and directed his team to register the Inspectorate of Electricity and ensure tax compliance from PEDO and KPOGCL, emphasizing collective efforts for provincial betterment.