Friday, March 22, 2024
KP govt plans world standard vocational training

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is considering upgrading technical and vocational training to meet international standards and introducing a scheme for workplace-based training in in­dustrial and technical sectors. In­stead of focusing solely on theo­retical knowledge, the proposed training model will prioritize prac­tical experience in technical and vocational institutions. Graduates and skilled workers participating in the project will receive a stipend during their practical training.

A meeting regarding the Tech­nical Education and Vocation­al Training Authority (TEVTA) was chaired by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Techni­cal Education and Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim. Along­side officials like Managing Direc­tor Aamir Afaq and Director of Finance Munir Gul, the meeting discussed the outline and impor­tance of the proposed project.

During the meeting, the Spe­cial Assistant stressed the signifi­cance of equipping the youth with market-oriented skills to tap into employment opportunities both locally and internationally. He em­phasized the necessity for practi­cal training in addition to academ­ic qualifications, highlighting the importance of the proposed pro­ject in this regard. Directives were issued for the implementation of the project, ensuring it benefits all districts of the province by includ­ing courses aligned with industry demands.

Furthermore, the TEVTA author­ities were instructed to explore av­enues for generating income from their institutions and machinery, promoting their effective utiliza­tion. Various models were recom­mended to achieve this objective, aiming to enhance the overall effi­ciency and effectiveness of techni­cal education in the province.

