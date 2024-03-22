KP govt plans world standard vocational training

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is considering upgrading technical and vocational training to meet international standards and introducing a scheme for workplace-based training in industrial and technical sectors. Instead of focusing solely on theoretical knowledge, the proposed training model will prioritize practical experience in technical and vocational institutions. Graduates and skilled workers participating in the project will receive a stipend during their practical training.
A meeting regarding the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) was chaired by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Technical Education and Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim. Alongside officials like Managing Director Aamir Afaq and Director of Finance Munir Gul, the meeting discussed the outline and importance of the proposed project.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant stressed the significance of equipping the youth with market-oriented skills to tap into employment opportunities both locally and internationally. He emphasized the necessity for practical training in addition to academic qualifications, highlighting the importance of the proposed project in this regard. Directives were issued for the implementation of the project, ensuring it benefits all districts of the province by including courses aligned with industry demands.
Furthermore, the TEVTA authorities were instructed to explore avenues for generating income from their institutions and machinery, promoting their effective utilization. Various models were recommended to achieve this objective, aiming to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of technical education in the province.