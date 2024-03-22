Lesco detects 449 power pilferers

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 449 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 189th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR appli­cations against electricity thieves, out of which 235 FIRs have been registered in respective po­lice stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) En­gineer Shahid Haider is supervising these opera­tions. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.