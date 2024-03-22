LRCA president names organising committee for PCB Intercollegiate Ramadan T20 Cricket Cup

ISLAMABAD - The Lahore Region Crick­et Association (LRCA) has formed an organizing com­mittee alongside appointing dedicated coordinators for the PCB Intercollegiate Ra­madan T20 Cricket Cup, set to commence today (Friday) at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Under the experienced leadership of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who will chair the organizing committee, the event promis­es to be a beacon of cricketing excellence and organizational prowess. The committee comprises esteemed cricket organizers from the Lahore region, including Sardar Nowshad, President of West Zone; Ijaz Butt, President of North Zone; and Bilal Muq­it, President of East Zone, among other notable figures such as Muhammad Anees Iqbal Sheikh, Imran Bucha, Shehbaz Ali, Ahmed Ayaz Khan, Irfan Munawar, and Waqar Malik.

The torchbearers of coordi­nation, Rana Sohail Manzoor, Waqar ul Munir, and Waqas Aslam, have been entrusted with the smooth execution of the tournament, ensuring that every aspect of the event aligns with the highest stan­dards of cricketing events.

Expressing his optimism, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said: “With such a proficient team at the helm, we are confident that the PCB Intercollegiate Ra­madan Floodlight T20 Cricket Cup will not only be a specta­cle of thrilling cricket but also a testament to our commit­ment to organizing events that resonate with professionalism and passion for the game.”