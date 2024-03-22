Luis Montenegro appointed Portugal prime minister

LISBON - Centre-right leader Luis Montenegro was appointed prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday night, but will have to form a coalition government and grapple with a growing far right after his party’s nar­row victory in parliamen­tary elections. The 51-year-old lawyer and veteran parliamentarian succeeds the Socialist Party’s Anto­nio Costa, who was in pow­er since 2015. His Demo­cratic Alliance (AD) had campaigned on promises to boost economic growth by cutting taxes, and to improve unreliable public health services and educa­tion, which have been hit by strikes by teachers and school workers over pay.

Montenegro will present his new government next Wednesday, with it due to take office on April 2, the newly elected leader told re­porters after a meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Their meeting marked the end of the pro­cess of naming a new prime minister. Montenegro’s AD beat the incumbent Socialist Party (PS) in March 10 elec­tions but won just 79 seats, far short of a majority in the 230-seat parliament. Even with the backing of the tiny business-friendly Liberal Initiative (IL) party, the AD would still need the support of anti-immigration party Chega to reach a majority of 116 seats in the assembly.