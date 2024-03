SHEIKHUPURA - A poverty-stricken man committed suicide over failure to fulfil the demands of the wife here on Thursday. The incident took place in village Dou­latpura of Sheikhupura where a woman demand­ed her husband to give her money for Eid shop­ping. The demand led to exchange of hot words be­tween husband and wife. The mentally depressed 30-year-old man ended his life by committing sui­cide. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.