Markets witness hustle, bustle during holy Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - The various markets during holy month of Ramazan witnessing a large turn­out of shoppers, where people are taking advan­tage of ongoing offers by prominent retailers es­pecially in the food sec­tor as they are shopping for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal. Shop­pers in large are flocking to different markets and shopping malls from Seh­ri to Iftar enthusiastically to buy their chosen food products, said a report aired by a Private news channel. A vendor said that the top-selling items in the month of Rama­zan are khajla, pheni and chickpeas as people pre­fer to eat these in sehri and iftar. A heavy rush of the faithful was wit­nessed in the mosques and markets during Iftar and Sehri , said an imam of a mosque, adding, spe­cial prayers were also of­fered for the prosperity and integrity of the coun­try and the well-being of the people. The roads leading to popular mar­kets and shopping malls are already jammed dur­ing the evening, said a traffic warden. A worker in a restaurant said that most of the hotels and restaurants become live­ly with customers after midnight as people are seen to be flocked in res­taurants and hotels to en­joy the Ramazan meals. The trend of arranging Iftar and Sehri meals for friends and family at restaurants also become a trend as almost ev­ery restaurant and food chain all across the coun­try is offering different deals at discounted rates during the holy month of Ramazan.