Max Bachat Qsimabad sealed, fine imposed

HYDERABAD - Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and local administration teams conducted a joint op­eration in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hus­sain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wa­hid Channa. Max Bachat Mart was sealed for not fol­lowing the rules of Sindh Food Authority. A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed on the management of the mart. Speaking on the occa­sion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso di­rected people engaged in the food items business to follow the rules of Sindh Food Authority. For com­plaints against those who violate the rules of Sindh Food Authority, consumers should contact Sindh Food Authority. He said that con­sumers’ complaints would be addressed in every pos­sible way. Under the direc­tion of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, the people associated with food items business are being brought under the jurisdiction of Sindh Food Authority. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa said that the local administra­tion was taking indiscrimi­nate action against profi­teers and those who do not follow the rules of hygiene.