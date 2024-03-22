Ministers inspect health projects in Swabi

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Aaqibullah, and for­mer Speaker of the National As­sembly Asad Qaiser conducted a surprise visit to ongoing health in­frastructure projects in Swabi. Ac­companied by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Public Health Dr Arshad Roghani, and other of­ficials, the ministers visited the under-construction building of Women and Children Hospital in Swabi.

During the briefing, Direc­tor General Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali informed that the pro­ject would incur a cost of 3.8 billion rupees, with 236 million rupees allocated for the current financial year. The hospital, comprising 260 beds, is being constructed on a 46 kanal land allocated for it. 55% of the construction work has been completed, and with funds availa­ble, the hospital is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.

Additionally, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Irrigation Minis­ter Aaqibullah, and former Speak­er of the National Assembly also visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi.