Ministers inspect health projects in Swabi

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Aaqibullah, and former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser conducted a surprise visit to ongoing health infrastructure projects in Swabi. Accompanied by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Public Health Dr Arshad Roghani, and other officials, the ministers visited the under-construction building of Women and Children Hospital in Swabi.
During the briefing, Director General Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali informed that the project would incur a cost of 3.8 billion rupees, with 236 million rupees allocated for the current financial year. The hospital, comprising 260 beds, is being constructed on a 46 kanal land allocated for it. 55% of the construction work has been completed, and with funds available, the hospital is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.
Additionally, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Irrigation Minister Aaqibullah, and former Speaker of the National Assembly also visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi.