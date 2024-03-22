Mohsin Naqvi orders countrywide crackdown against gas, electricity thefts

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior and Narctotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday making a major decision, tasked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a crackdown across the country against power and gas thieves. Chairing an important meeting at his office, the min­ister gave instructions to the Agency to take strict legal ac­tion against those involved in electricity and gas thefts.

The FIA officials informed the minister that special teams were already constituted to crack down on electricity and gas thieves on the past instructions given in the last meeting.

Upon receiving a de­tailed report on Greece boat accident submit­ted by the FIA officials, the minister directed that all the elements involved in this trag­edy must be brought to justice. He also direct­ed strict action against all the elements in­volved in human traf­ficking to curb this evil from the society. The minister also directed to further tighten the cordon against those involved in the Hundi/Hawala business.

The action against those involved in the Hundi/Hawala busi­ness has improved the value of the Pakistani rupee, the FIA Officials informed the minster.