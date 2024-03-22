Friday, March 22, 2024
MQM-P session to discuss Vawda’s support in Senate election

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The MQM-P has summoned its central adhoc committee meeting on Friday to discuss sup­port for Faisl Vawda in Senate election.

A private Tv channel citing sources said that the session will consider over various op­tions of support to Faisal Vawda in the Senate election. The MQM-P meeting will also decide about the party’s final candidates for Senate, sources shared.

The party session will also take decision about the party’s priority with regard to candi­dates in the election of the upper house sched­uled on April 02.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM’s two MPAs had proposed and seconded nomination papers of Vawda for Senate election.

The party had recently also expressed its willingness to see former federal minister Faisal Vawda join its ranks.

MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui while speaking to media in Karachi recently said, “We had in­vited him to join the party in the past.”

Govt likely to convene NA session next week

Rauf Siddiqui, who is himself a candidate for Senate election, said the party has fielded a to­tal of eight candidates for the upper house.

Agencies

