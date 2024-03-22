Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO
Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Se­nior Information Officer of Grade 20 Mubashir Hassan was appointed as Executive Director General/Principal In­formation Officer (BS 21) of the Press Information Depart­ment (PID). The appointment was made in accordance with sub-section 10 of the Civil Ser­vants Act, 1973, said a notifi­cation issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast­ing on Thursday. Mubashir Hassan is a senior officer of Information Group who has held various important po­sitions and also successful­ly completed National Securi­ty and War Course 2024 from National Defense University Islamabad recently.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024