Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD - Se­nior Information Officer of Grade 20 Mubashir Hassan was appointed as Executive Director General/Principal In­formation Officer (BS 21) of the Press Information Depart­ment (PID). The appointment was made in accordance with sub-section 10 of the Civil Ser­vants Act, 1973, said a notifi­cation issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast­ing on Thursday. Mubashir Hassan is a senior officer of Information Group who has held various important po­sitions and also successful­ly completed National Securi­ty and War Course 2024 from National Defense University Islamabad recently.