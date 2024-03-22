Multan Police nabfour notorious criminals, recover looted valuables

MULTAN - Multan Police arrested four criminals involved in robbery, theft and other crimes besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday. Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that rising incidents of dacoity, robbery, theft, house robbery and other criminal activities in premises of Sadr Jalalpur Pirwala police station were a challenge for police. He said that a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Ashraf was formed to trace and arrest the criminals. He maintained that the police team arrested four outlaws Muzamil, Muhammad Khursheed, Naoman and Altaf. The police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs12.7 million including 15 cattle, one car, one tractor-trolley, gold ornaments from their possession by tracing six cases during initial interrogation. The CPO added that district police have returned valuables of over Rs100 million to the real owners after recovering from criminals during the last three months.