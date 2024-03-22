Friday, March 22, 2024
Multan Police nabfour notorious criminals, recover looted valuables

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
MULTAN  -  Multan Police arrested four criminals involved in robbery, theft and other crimes besides recover­ing looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday. Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that rising incidents of dacoity, robbery, theft, house robbery and other criminal activities in premises of Sadr Jalalpur Pir­wala police station were a challenge for police. He said that a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investiga­tions Rana Ashraf was formed to trace and arrest the criminals. He maintained that the police team arrested four outlaws Muzamil, Muhammad Khur­sheed, Naoman and Altaf. The police have also re­covered looted valuables worth over Rs12.7 mil­lion including 15 cattle, one car, one tractor-trolley, gold ornaments from their possession by tracing six cases during initial interrogation. The CPO add­ed that district police have returned valuables of over Rs100 million to the real owners after recov­ering from criminals during the last three months.

