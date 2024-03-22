MWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes waste under Clean Punjab drive

MULTAN - The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed of 20,000 tonnes waste from the city during “Clean Punjab” campaign.
MWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob Thursday said that the waste was lifted from 68 urban Union Councils of the city. He said that the plots and filth depots were cleared on a priority basis and debris removed through heavy machinery.
The CEO stated that the cleanliness of small sewerage drains and ponds was also made during the drive.
He said that the citizens and businessmen have also been included in the Clean Punjab campaign.
Control room 1139 has been fully activated for redressal of sanitation complaints. Adding new containers and loader rickshaws to the company fleet has improved the cleanliness situation, Shahid Yaqoob concluded.
WASA DISCONNECTS 391CONNECTIONS OF DEFAULTERS
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 391 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs13.2 million in three days.
This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and chairman recovery committee Jawad Kaleemullah to review the performance of recovery section. He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive. He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, deputy directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. WASA MD Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of March.
TWO DRUG PEDDLERS, TENGAMBLERS DETAINED
Multan Police claimed on Thursday to have detained twelve criminals including two drug peddlers and ten gamblers during a special operation launched in the last 24 hours.
According to police sources, in line with instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Makhdoom Rasheed Police launched an operation against criminals and detained two drug peddlers. The police recovered over 1.5-kg of hashish from their possession.
Meanwhile, Lohari Gate Police have arrested ten gamblers during a raid under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Asim. The police recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.