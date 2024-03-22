MWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes waste under Clean Punjab drive

MULTAN - The Multan Waste Management Com­pany (MWMC) disposed of 20,000 tonnes waste from the city during “Clean Punjab” campaign.

MWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob Thursday said that the waste was lifted from 68 ur­ban Union Councils of the city. He said that the plots and filth depots were cleared on a priority basis and debris removed through heavy machinery.

The CEO stated that the cleanliness of small sewerage drains and ponds was also made during the drive.

He said that the citizens and busi­nessmen have also been included in the Clean Punjab campaign.

Control room 1139 has been fully activated for redressal of sanitation complaints. Adding new containers and loader rickshaws to the company fleet has improved the cleanliness sit­uation, Shahid Yaqoob concluded.

WASA DISCONNECTS 391CONNECTIONS OF DEFAULTERS

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 391 con­nections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs13.2 mil­lion in three days.

This was stated in a meeting held un­der supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and chairman recovery committee Jawad Kaleemul­lah to review the performance of re­covery section. He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive. He ordered to detect illegal connec­tions and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, deputy directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Mu­hammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. WASA MD Chaud­hary Muhammad Danish directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of March.

TWO DRUG PEDDLERS, TENGAMBLERS DETAINED

Multan Police claimed on Thursday to have detained twelve criminals in­cluding two drug peddlers and ten gamblers during a special operation launched in the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, in line with instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Makh­doom Rasheed Police launched an operation against criminals and de­tained two drug peddlers. The po­lice recovered over 1.5-kg of hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, Lohari Gate Police have arrested ten gamblers during a raid under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Asim. The police recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.