New Zealand enters double dip recession

WELLINGTON - New Zealand has sunk into its second recession in just 18 months, official data showed Thursday, as wild weather and efforts to tame inflation weighed heavily on the economy. StatsNZ said output shrank 0.1 per­cent in late 2023, after falling 0.3 the previous quarter. New Zealand also suffered a downturn in late 2022 to early 2023. A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. This time around, the pain is being felt across the board, with many con­sumers tightening spending and businesses in mul­tiple sectors trimming costs and holding off on new investments. Economists and investors pinned most of the blame on the central bank, which has aggressively raised interest rates to slow soaring prices.

But the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and wild weath­er in the country’s north last year also took its toll. “They lifted interest rates with a very heavy hand. We warned all those that would listen to us that interest rates were going too high, too fast,” Jarrod Kerr, chief economist for Kiwibank told AFP. “We’ve seen a con­traction on the back of it,” he added. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target interest rate was hiked 12 times from mid-2021, from 0.25 percent to the current rate of 5.5 percent. Interest rate rises are designed to cool the economy and ease inflationary pressures or price bubbles, but they can also slow economic activ­ity as money becomes more costly to borrow.