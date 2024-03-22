Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD - With only a day in the celebra­tions of Pakistan Day, famous brands in the federal capital have started offering sales on dresses, shoes and other acces­sories to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff at the advent of summer season.

The trend of online shop­ping from the official websites of the famous brands is already in practice by a large number of people especially women in capital while visiting the shops physically are still preferred by majority of the buyers.

Sania Mushtaq, a house wife said, “I have visited different brands outlets to complete Eid shopping for my family taking advantage of this sale at the start of the summer season”.

“The online shopping facil­ity offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier but still visiting markets for buying clothes and shoes is a better option in terms of checking the sizes and quality of dresses and shoes,” she said.

Amina Usman, a government employee said, “visiting markets for Eid shopping is a difficult task during the month of Rama­zan however the attracting Reso­lution Day sales by brands offer­ing up to flat 30 has compelled public to rush to the markets”.

“I always prefer visiting mar­kets myself to shop for my fam­ily for any occasion instead of online shopping as visiting mar­kets again and again for chang­ing he purchased items is very annoying for me”, she said.

It has become a common prac­tice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Eid festivals and Holy month of Ramazan etc.

“The changing weather is al­ways a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other ac­cessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so”, Shahid Khan, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online re­tailers of all the home, electron­ics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Res­olution Day is a national holiday commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.