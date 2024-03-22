Pakistan doesn’t want armed conflict with Afghanistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan does not desire an armed conflict with Afghanistan, following Islamabad’s airstrikes on al­leged terrorist hideouts across the border. “Force is the last resort. We do not want to have an armed conflict with Afghan­istan,” the minister said in an interview with Voice of Ameri­ca (VoA) here on Thursday.

He cautioned that Pakistan could block the corridor it pro­vides to landlocked Afghani­stan for trade with India if Ka­bul fails to curb anti-Pakistan terrorists operating on Afghan soil, questioning the rationale behind providing this corridor if Afghanistan treats Pakistan as an enemy. Asif highlighted the surge in terror attacks in Paki­stan since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021. He noted that a message needed to be sent that cross-bor­der terrorism has become intol­erable. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to convey to the de facto rulers in Kabul that the current situation is untenable. Regard­ing Pakistan’s interactions with the Taliban, the defence minis­ter stated that during a visit to Kabul in February 2023, he ad­vised Taliban ministers to not let past “favours” from the Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) tie Kabul’s hands.

He warned, “If they [TTP] can harm us, then we’ll be forced to [retaliate].” Asif expressed hope that Afghanistan would meet the “single demand” of reining in the TTP, thereby pre­venting the need for future mil­itary strikes from Pakistan. Asif also alleged that Kabul was al­lowing the TTP to operate against Pakistan to prevent its members from joining the Is­lamic State terrorist outfit’s lo­cal chapter, known as IS-Kho­rasan Province. He referred to IS-KP as a major internal secu­rity threat for Afghanistan.