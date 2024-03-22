Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the decision to move forward with the IPI project lies within the sovereign domain of the Pakistani government.
Emphasizing Pakistan’s stance, the spokesperson clarified that there is currently no room for discussion or any requirement for a waiver from a third party for the construction of the pipeline within Pakistan’s territory.
She highlighted that Pakistan has also communicated to US authorities the critical significance of this project for the nation’s energy security.
Responding to a question about the US Congressional hearing regarding alleged electoral rigging in Pakistan, the spokesperson acknowledged that some statements reflected a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s domestic situation and electoral laws.
She expressed Pakistan’s willingness to engage in constructive discussions with the US to address these misunderstandings and ensure a clear understanding of the situation.
Highlighting the value Pakistan places on its close relations with the US, the spokesperson underscored the importance of constructive engagement. Baloch noted that while legislative bodies have the prerogative to discuss international matters, it is essential that such discussions contribute to fostering positive dynamics in bilateral relations, grounded in mutual respect and understanding.
Regarding Pakistan’s recent targeted and intelligence-based operation within Afghanistan, the spokesperson clarified that the operation was aimed at terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries, not against the Afghan government, institutions, or people.
“Pakistan has consistently shared concrete evidence and intelligence with Afghan authorities regarding the presence of terrorist sanctuaries within Afghanistan,” she added. The spokesperson reiterated the reality that terrorist groups, notably the TTP, maintain bases in Afghanistan - a fact confirmed not just by Pakistan but also by international observers, including reports from the United Nations.
She said Pakistan remains steadfast in its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, emphasizing its commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at countering terrorism and preventing any terrorist elements from undermining bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The spokesperson emphasized the need for both the countries to stand together as partners in peace and united against the threat of terrorism. To a question about Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects, including the vital Gwadar port, the spokesperson affirmed Pakistan’s dedication and ability to ensure the security and success of these strategic initiatives. On the statement made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Azad Jammu Kashmir, the spokesperson denounced these statements as unwarranted and based on falsehoods. She reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute, with its final resolution to be determined by the Kashmiri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. Emphasizing the need for India to respect the rights of the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson underscored the importance of adherence to international law and norms in addressing the Kashmir issue. She said Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s participation in the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels has garnered attention as he emphasizes Pakistan’s stance on energy security and clean solutions amid global climate concerns. Baloch said the Nuclear Energy Summit, a platform for international collaboration in the nuclear energy domain, has brought together countries utilizing nuclear power. She said Dar had highlighted Pakistan’s extensive experience in operating nuclear power plants, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to safety, waste management, and non-proliferation efforts. During the summit, Minister Dar has called for increased cooperation and support for nuclear energy development, including access to technology, financing, and enhanced IAEA technical assistance for developing countries, she added. Expressing deep concern for the dire situation in Gaza, she strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Al-Shifa hospital. She said the merciless attack resulted in the reported massacre of nearly a hundred displaced Palestinians, including women and children seeking refuge. Regarding the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Baloch raised alarm over India’s campaign to outlaw Kashmiri political parties. Pakistan highlighted that these actions violate democratic norms and international human rights laws.