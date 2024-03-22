Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday re­iterated its unwaver­ing commitment to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipe­line project.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, For­eign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the decision to move forward with the IPI project lies within the sovereign domain of the Pakistani government.

Emphasizing Paki­stan’s stance, the spokesperson clarified that there is currently no room for discussion or any requirement for a waiver from a third par­ty for the construction of the pipeline within Pakistan’s territory.

She highlighted that Pakistan has also commu­nicated to US authorities the critical significance of this project for the na­tion’s energy security.

Responding to a question about the US Congressional hearing regarding alleged elec­toral rigging in Pakistan, the spokesperson ac­knowledged that some statements reflected a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s domestic situ­ation and electoral laws.

She expressed Paki­stan’s willingness to engage in constructive discussions with the US to address these mis­understandings and en­sure a clear understand­ing of the situation.

Highlighting the value Pakistan places on its close relations with the US, the spokesperson underscored the impor­tance of constructive en­gagement. Baloch noted that while legislative bodies have the preroga­tive to discuss interna­tional matters, it is essen­tial that such discussions contribute to fostering positive dynamics in bi­lateral relations, ground­ed in mutual respect and understanding.

Regarding Pakistan’s recent tar­geted and intelligence-based op­eration within Afghanistan, the spokesperson clarified that the operation was aimed at terror­ist hideouts and sanctuaries, not against the Afghan government, institutions, or people.

“Pakistan has consistently shared concrete evidence and intelligence with Afghan au­thorities regarding the presence of terrorist sanctuaries with­in Afghanistan,” she added. The spokesperson reiterated the re­ality that terrorist groups, nota­bly the TTP, maintain bases in Af­ghanistan - a fact confirmed not just by Pakistan but also by inter­national observers, including re­ports from the United Nations.

She said Pakistan remains stead­fast in its respect for the sover­eignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, emphasizing its commitment to collaborative ef­forts aimed at countering terror­ism and preventing any terrorist elements from undermining bi­lateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The spokesper­son emphasized the need for both the countries to stand together as partners in peace and united against the threat of terrorism. To a question about Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects, including the vital Gwadar port, the spokes­person affirmed Pakistan’s dedica­tion and ability to ensure the secu­rity and success of these strategic initiatives. On the statement made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Azad Jammu Kash­mir, the spokesperson denounced these statements as unwarranted and based on falsehoods. She re­iterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recog­nized dispute, with its final resolu­tion to be determined by the Kash­miri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. Emphasizing the need for India to respect the rights of the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson un­derscored the importance of ad­herence to international law and norms in addressing the Kash­mir issue. She said Foreign Minis­ter Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s partic­ipation in the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels has garnered attention as he emphasizes Paki­stan’s stance on energy security and clean solutions amid global climate concerns. Baloch said the Nuclear Energy Summit, a plat­form for international collabora­tion in the nuclear energy domain, has brought together countries uti­lizing nuclear power. She said Dar had highlighted Pakistan’s exten­sive experience in operating nu­clear power plants, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to safety, waste management, and non-pro­liferation efforts. During the sum­mit, Minister Dar has called for in­creased cooperation and support for nuclear energy development, including access to technology, fi­nancing, and enhanced IAEA tech­nical assistance for developing countries, she added. Expressing deep concern for the dire situation in Gaza, she strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Al-Shifa hos­pital. She said the merciless attack resulted in the reported massa­cre of nearly a hundred displaced Palestinians, including women and children seeking refuge. Re­garding the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Baloch raised alarm over India’s campaign to outlaw Kashmiri po­litical parties. Pakistan highlighted that these actions violate demo­cratic norms and international hu­man rights laws.