Pakistan urges justice for Palestinians at Nowruz’s advent

UNITED NATIONS - Highlighting the world’s pressing challenges of conflict and war, poverty, inequality, religious intoler­ance, and climate change, Pakistan called for justice for Palestinians’ suffering in war-rav­aged Gaza.

Speaking at a special ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the International Day of Nowruz, Ambas­sador Munir Akram said Nowruz isn’t just about celebration; it’s a time for reflection.

“On this occasion, let’s also pause to re­member our brothers and sisters in Pales­tine, enduring ongoing tragedy and strife, as we strive for peace and justice for all, the Pakistani envoy added.

The event was sponsored by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyr­gyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turk­menistan and Uzbekistan. Referring to the essence of Nowruz as a symbol of nature’s re­newal and the resilience of the human spirit, he emphasized its importance as a moment for forgiveness, fresh beginnings, and embrac­ing one another.

Quoting the renowned Pakistani poet, Na­sir Kazmi, Ambassador Akram his words captured the spirit of Nowruz, describing it as a festival of hope, joy, and blessings. He underscored the universal language of Nowruz, shared by diverse communi­ties across Asia and Europe, uniting them through art, music, literature, and customs.

In this regard, Ambassador Akram also quoted the Pakistan Prime Minister’s mes­sage, extending greetings to those observing Nowruz. The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted Nowruz as an opportunity to pro­mote cultural synergies, unity, and inclusivity, thanking the Nowruz observing communities for their contributions towards building a bet­ter Pakistan.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s rich cultural her­itage, Ambassador Akram emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Nowruz and the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

He noted the significance of Nowruz, known as “Baharan” in Pakistan, particularly in re­gions like Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, and Balochistan, where communities come together to celebrate.

Ambassador Akram stressed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, solidarity, and reconciliation through the celebration of Nowruz. By cherishing Nowruz as an In­tangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Paki­stan reaffirmed its dedication to promoting values that transcend differences and foster harmony within and beyond its borders.

Ambassador Akram concluded with an excerpt from the poem “Nowruz” by re­nowned Pakistani poet, Parveen Shakir, en­capsulating the anticipation and hope asso­ciated with the arrival of spring.