Parvez Elahi suffers multiple injuries after falling in Adiala Jail

Web Desk
3:47 PM | March 22, 2024
 Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Parvez Elahi got severely injured after falling in Adiala Jail. 

According to the medical reports of Elahi, his fourth rib of right side got fractured after falling in the washroom of jail. 

The former chief minister also suffered an injury to his forehead during the fall and there were visible marks noted on the left side of his head, says the reports. 

The reports revealed that there were injuries near his left eye and on his left arm while swelling was also observed on the right side of his chest. 

The left knee of Elahi was also injured in the fall accoirding to the X-rays taken in the jail. 

The doctors of PIMS hospital in Islamabad and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi examined the former chief minister. The panel of senior doctors included general surgeon, cardiologist and orthopaedic experts. Elahi was later advised rest for two weeks. 

The jail superintendent submitted the medical reports to the Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad.

