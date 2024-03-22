Cornelius Drebbel’s submarine, conceived in 1620, marked a pioneering leap in maritime technology. Crafted from wood and propelled by oars, this early prototype submerged and resur­faced by adjusting its buoyancy. Drebbel’s innova­tive design was a remarkable feat of engineering for its time, foreshadowing the future of underwa­ter exploration. Despite its rudimentary construc­tion, the submarine demonstrated the possibility of navigating beneath the waves, opening up new frontiers for exploration and naval warfare. Dreb­bel’s invention laid the groundwork for subsequent advancements in submarine technology, shaping the course of naval history and inspiring genera­tions of inventors and explorers.