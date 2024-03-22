People’s Republic of India

Amidst the rise in anti-Muslim attacks in India and a steady degrada­tion of human rights, the Indian government has been shockingly criticized for its democratic freedom, despite there being little to no connection between the two. After sovereign ratings have downgraded In­dia’s rank to an unfair degree, Modi’s government has taken up the task of developing the country’s own democracy ratings index, said to be unveiled right before India’s upcoming national elections.

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar firmly dismissed the internation­al rankings from “self-appointed custodians” and made it clear that India does not speak approval from anyone. The country’s personalised demo­cratic index will fully right this wrong by creating a more just ranking sys­tem that does not give an unfairly high weightage to arbitrary factors like freedom of speech and political stability.

On Tuesday, the FM spoke at the Summit of Democracy in South Korea, vehemently opposing criticisms of Indian democracy by citing ancient In­dian scriptures and claiming that ancient civilisations in India have laid the groundwork for the “democratic ideals” that India cherishes today. It seems unclear as to why the foreign minister is using a two thousand-year-old soci­ety as the measuring stick for democratic standards, but Jaishankar was ab­solutely spot on in his analysis, because not much has changed since then.

Some may wonder why India is simply not choosing to ignore sover­eign ratings, given their minor weightage and implications in practicali­ty, but this is simply a poor understanding of Indian motives behind this endeavour. This is India’s strive for excellence in motion, as they are at­tempting to build something better and create a method of fairer dem­ocratic assessment to follow. This excellence is clearly demonstrated through India’s rankings in other areas. In the World Press-Freedom In­dex, India reached an astonishingly high ranking of 161st last year, but unfortunately this news was never published in major Indian newspa­pers due to some unforeseen circumstances.

The Nation’s inside sources inquired into the initial projections of the new Indian democracy index based on their subjective parameters. De­spite the alterations, it seems India still has a tough hill to climb, as top contenders for the top ranking are currently China, Russia and of course, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.