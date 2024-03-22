PFA seizes three beverage manufacturing units

BUREWALA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) caught a three manu­facturing units of preparing fake beverages of national repute during night opera­tion launched here.

The operation was con­ducted at Lalazar Colony, Tibba Sultanpur and Mai­tala Chowk one after anoth­er where preparation of the fake beverages was going on in full swing, said a PFA spokesperson.

Thousands litres of fake and expired beverages were recovered from the three places.

About 74-litre adulterated soda with relevant ingredi­ents were also found collec­tively from the three places. Moreover, the spokesperson claimed to have recovered 120-kg adulterated red chilli from a karyana store located here in Burewala.

The seized chemicals and beverages were wasted on the spot while a total of Rs65,000 fine was imposed collectively on the said man­ufacturing units, added the spokesperson.

BIKE LIFTER GANG BUSTED

City Police apprehended five members of bike lifter gang with recovering 10 motorbikes and an auto rickshaw alongwith one lac rupees cash from their pos­session. According to police, the accused were wanted in more than 22 cases regis­tered with different police stations in the district.

In the preliminary in­vestigation, the ring leader Shahzad alias Shehzadi confessed to stealing mo­torbikes and rickshaw with snatching money as well in some of the cases. Iden­tification of the rest of the four accused was yet to be revealed by the police.

The team that arrested the criminals was led by DSP circle Zafar Iqbal at the direction of DPO, it was said.

The criminals were ar­rested with the help of mod­ern technology and human resources, added the police.