PFB delegation meets Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar

ISLAMABAD - The delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), led by General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and Execu­tive Director Moazzam Khan Klair, met with Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar here at the Sports Board Punjab on Thursday. The meeting was held after a tree planting cer­emony held here at the Sports Board Punjab, which is part of the ongoing plantation cam­paign spearheaded by the government of Punjab. The event was also graced by the presence of DG Sports Punjab Pervaiz Iqbal. The dialogue between the Minister and the delegation centered on ad­vancing the state of baseball in Punjab and enhancing op­portunities for players at both provincial and national levels. Minister Faisal Khokhar as­sured the delegation of his full support to PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Shah and also affirmed the government’s dedication to establishing professional baseball facilities across Pun­jab, aimed at facilitating the growth and promotion of the baseball in Punjab. Moazzam Khan Klair conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Minister Faisal Khokhar for his steadfast commitment to advancing sports promotion and player welfare initiatives across Pun­jab. “Our meeting with Minis­ter Faisal Khokhar will surely help in elevating the status of baseball in Punjab.”