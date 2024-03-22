Pig kidney transplanted into living person for first time in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS - Doctors at Massa­chusetts General Hospital say they’ve successfully com­pleted the world’s first transplant of a genetically modi­fied kidney from a pig into a living hu­man. The patient is Rick Slayman, a 62-year-old man, from Weymouth, Massachusetts, who was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease. In a written statement from the patient provided by the hospital, Slayman said he had been a pa­tient of the hospital’s transplant program for 11 years. This is not Slayman’s first kidney transplant. He received a previ­ous kidney from a human in 2018 after living with diabetes and high blood pres­sure for many years. That kidney began to show signs of failure five years later, and he resumed dialy­sis in 2023. When he was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease last year, he said his doctors sug­gested that he try a pig kidney. “I saw it not only as a way to help me, but a way to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive,” Slayman said in the written statement. Dr Tatsuo Kawai, who is direc­tor of the Legorreta Center for Clinical Transplant Tolerance and the surgeon who performed the opera­tion, said the organ was exactly the same size as a human kid­ney. When they put the kidney in, Kawai said it immediately “pinked up” and be­gan to make urine. Everyone in the op­erating room burst into applause. “It was truly the most beauti­ful kidney I have ever seen,” Kawai said in a news briefing. In the news conference on Thursday, doctors said Slayman is recov­ering well and expect­ed to be discharged from the hospital soon. This is the third such xenotransplant of a pig organ into a liv­ing human. The first two transplants were hearts transplanted into living patients that had run out of other transplant op­tions. The organs were transplanted under special rules that per­mit compassionate use of experimental thera­pies for patients in es­pecially dire situations.