PM Ramazan package being delivered to people

KHANEWAL - Area Manager Utility Store, Rao Zia has said that the fruits of the historical package of Rs12.5 billion for the convenience of the people on the occasion of Ramazan by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif are being delivered to the people. In this series, 12 utility stores and mobile vehicles are be­ing ensured to supply 19 daily items to the people. While talking to our repre­sentative, he said that apart from BISP registered peo­ple, other users will also be charged 10 on these items, 15 per special discount is being given. Arrangements have also been made at the stores for customers to sit. While customers who are not registered under the Benazir Income Support Program, a NADRA rep­resentative is present at the utility store for their convenience and on-the-spot registration is being done so that they can Rao Zia Nimzaid said that he is monitoring himself at all the stores. In case of com­plaint, they should be con­tacted, the complaint will be resolved immediately and this package will con­tinue from moon to night.