Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Ramazan package being delivered to people

Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -   Area Manager Utility Store, Rao Zia has said that the fruits of the historical package of Rs12.5 billion for the convenience of the people on the occasion of Ramazan by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif are being delivered to the people. In this series, 12 utility stores and mobile vehicles are be­ing ensured to supply 19 daily items to the people. While talking to our repre­sentative, he said that apart from BISP registered peo­ple, other users will also be charged 10 on these items, 15 per special discount is being given. Arrangements have also been made at the stores for customers to sit. While customers who are not registered under the Benazir Income Support Program, a NADRA rep­resentative is present at the utility store for their convenience and on-the-spot registration is being done so that they can Rao Zia Nimzaid said that he is monitoring himself at all the stores. In case of com­plaint, they should be con­tacted, the complaint will be resolved immediately and this package will con­tinue from moon to night. 

Govt likely to convene NA session next week

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024