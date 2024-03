Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

In a statement today, he said Pakistan Army is resolutely committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. He said the war against terrorism will continue until the menace is completely eradicated from the country.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Army convoy in Dera Ismail Khan. He commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.