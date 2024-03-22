Police conduct search operation in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police CTD conducted a search and comb­ing operation at Bani Gala police station jurisdiction, a public re­lations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the spe­cial directives of Islamabad Cap­ital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are be­ing conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing opera­tion was conducted in different areas of Bani Gala police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 72 suspicious per­sons, 45 houses, 21 motorcycles and 07 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while police teams also shifted 04 motorcycles without documents to the police station for further verification purpose.