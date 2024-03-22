Police conduct search operation in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police CTD conducted a search and combing operation at Bani Gala police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bani Gala police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 72 suspicious persons, 45 houses, 21 motorcycles and 07 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while police teams also shifted 04 motorcycles without documents to the police station for further verification purpose.