Police man killed in road accident

KARACHI - A policeman was killed when a speeding car hit him near Zamzama Street. As per de­tails, the policemen died on the spot of the accident. The rescue sources said that the cop was identified as Kam­ran from the letter found in his pocket. Furthermore, the 17-year-old driver was also arrested. He said in his recorded statement that he jumped towards his car and hit the car’s windscreen. Earlier, a policeman was killed when a fast-moving trailer hit his motorcycle in the Kemari District of Kara­chi. According to details, the policeman – identified as Ghulam Akbar – traveling on a motorbike when the trailer hit and ran him over near Kemar. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for completing medico-legal formalities. The victim was posted at Jackson police station. The police said the driver managed to escape while the trailer had been impounded. Last year in November, a minor girl was killed while two other per­sons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. The accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driv­er were wounded. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jin­nah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.