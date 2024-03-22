Policing problems

I recently travelled on the Green Line from Hyderabad to Margalla on March 3, expecting a customer-friendly experience due to its reputation as a premium train. However, I was dismayed by the extremely poor conduct of the Railway Police personnel assigned to the train after Lahore. Throughout the journey, these officers disturbed passengers in the AC standard class with their unprofessional behaviour, conducting sudden and disrespectful baggage checks.
Upon reaching Rawalpindi railway station, one of the policemen attempted to open a box of cakes that I had brought as a gift from Hyderabad. When I confronted him about his actions upon returning to my seat, he became agitated and warned me to keep my belongings under his custody.
I urge the relevant authorities to urgently address such unethical and unlawful practices by the Railway Police on Pakistan’s premium trains. Every citizen who pays a hefty ticket fare deserves to be treated with respect.
SALAR LATEEF,
Karachi.