Policing problems

I recently travelled on the Green Line from Hyderabad to Mar­galla on March 3, expecting a cus­tomer-friendly experience due to its reputation as a premium train. However, I was dismayed by the extremely poor conduct of the Railway Police personnel as­signed to the train after Lahore. Throughout the journey, these of­ficers disturbed passengers in the AC standard class with their un­professional behaviour, conduct­ing sudden and disrespectful bag­gage checks.

Upon reaching Rawalpindi rail­way station, one of the police­men attempted to open a box of cakes that I had brought as a gift from Hyderabad. When I confront­ed him about his actions upon re­turning to my seat, he became ag­itated and warned me to keep my belongings under his custody.

I urge the relevant authorities to urgently address such unethical and unlawful practices by the Rail­way Police on Pakistan’s premi­um trains. Every citizen who pays a hefty ticket fare deserves to be treated with respect.

SALAR LATEEF,

Karachi.