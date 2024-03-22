PPP calls for major shakeup of PTA, immediate restoration of ‘X’

ISLAMABAD - President Human Rights Cell Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar yesterday called for a major shakeup of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and demanded immediate restoration of the ‘X’ social media platform. “The admission, before Sindh High Court after a month long denial, by the interior ministry that it had blocked the social media platform “X” on the advice of the intelligence agencies represents a dangerous model of governance in which a security paranoid establishment takes decisions without accountability and without regard to economy, education and democratic right of expression,” he said in a statement. Babar said the ‘confused’ PTA has been denying all along that blockage was even in place. It owes an explanation. It must come out clean. “A major shakeup of the organization is called for and the platform “X” must be restored immediately,” he said.