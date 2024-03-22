Friday, March 22, 2024
PPP to make every possible effort for KP assembly session: Kundi

PPP to make every possible effort for KP assembly session: Kundi
Web Desk
7:57 PM | March 22, 2024
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and court to get permission to call a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

At a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the KP government was not convening any meeting and oath on certain seats had not been taken.

He said the KP chief minister adopted harsh tone outside and soft inside the Prime Minister House.

The PPP always wanted good relationship between the federation and the provinces but the KP CM met the premier like a good child and turned sour when speaking to public, Kundi stated.

“We will continue making efforts to deliver,” he said while talking about the rising wave of terrorism in the country.

The Afghan government had time and again been told that their land was being used against Pakistan which was not tolerable, he said.

Pakistan wanted good ties with the neighbours but not at the cost of national integrity, said Kundi.

