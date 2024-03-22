President of Belarus to visit Pakistan soon: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa has said that the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will soon visit Pakistan during which both the countries will ink several trade and economic agreements to strengthen the existing partnership.
He said that the existing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Belarus is $60 million, while the actual potential is much more than that. The ambassador said this while talking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at the invitation of President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri.
He said that Belarus is exporting heavy machinery along with Fertilizers, Agriculture equipment, Synthetic Filament Tow, Chemicals, malt extract etc. to Pakistan whereas importing textiles, rice, Citrus, leather apparel, leather footwear and medical instruments. The envoy went on to say that he is well aware of the fact that Chamber Houses always play an important role in promotion of ties among the countries and that his Embassy will be ready to cooperate with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in identifying Belarusian and Pakistani businessmen with a coinciding interest and connectivity.
On this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Belarus is an important country of Eastern Europe with which Pakistan’s Free Trade Agreement is inevitable and that exchange of business delegations is needed to explore the untapped potential of both the countries. He said that in this regard, he will take the initiative to lead a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Belarus.
Meanwhile, Secretary General of United Business Group, Zafar Bakhtawari and Chairman Founder Group, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Iqbal Malik, while discussing the nature and strength of economic relations between Pakistan and Belarus, said that private sectors of both the countries will have to come forward to strengthen trade ties. ICCI executive and representative of Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jurabek Kirgizbekov also shared his experiences for the needful. Chairman ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik and Executive membes Sheikh Mohammad Ejaz, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Akhtar Hussain were also present in the meeting.