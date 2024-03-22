President of Belarus to visit Pakistan soon: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan An­drei Metelitsa has said that the Presi­dent of Belarus Aleksandr Lukash­enko will soon visit Pakistan during which both the countries will ink sev­eral trade and economic agreements to strengthen the existing partnership.

He said that the existing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Belarus is $60 million, while the ac­tual potential is much more than that. The ambassador said this while talking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at the invitation of President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri.

He said that Belarus is exporting heavy machinery along with Fertilizers, Agriculture equipment, Synthetic Fila­ment Tow, Chemicals, malt extract etc. to Pakistan whereas importing textiles, rice, Citrus, leather apparel, leather footwear and medical instruments. The envoy went on to say that he is well aware of the fact that Chamber Houses always play an important role in promo­tion of ties among the countries and that his Embassy will be ready to cooperate with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in identifying Belarusian and Pakistani businessmen with a coin­ciding interest and connectivity.

On this occasion, President Islam­abad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Belarus is an important country of Eastern Europe with which Paki­stan’s Free Trade Agreement is inevi­table and that exchange of business delegations is needed to explore the untapped potential of both the coun­tries. He said that in this regard, he will take the initiative to lead a delega­tion of Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry to Belarus.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of United Business Group, Zafar Bakhta­wari and Chairman Founder Group, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Iqbal Malik, while discussing the nature and strength of economic relations between Pakistan and Belarus, said that private sectors of both the countries will have to come forward to strengthen trade ties. ICCI executive and representative of Belar­us Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jurabek Kirgizbekov also shared his experiences for the needful. Chairman ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik and Executive membes Sheikh Mohammad Ejaz, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Akhtar Hussain were also present in the meeting.