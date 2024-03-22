PTI claims Donald Lu accepted cipher reality

Insists PTI founder Khan didn’t lie about anything pertaining to diplomatic cable.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday claimed that US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has accepted the reality and existence of the cipher before a US Congressional panel, which vindicated the stance of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Speaking at a press conference along with former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and party’s senior leader Khalid Khurshid, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Lu had accepted the reality of cipher but only disagreed with its contents. He claimed that PTI founder Khan didn’t lie about anything pertaining to the cipher. Hasan added that Khan was being unjustly prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act that he made the cipher public. In reality, the cipher was no longer a secret document because it had been declassified by then cabinet, he also said.
He recalled that a copy of the diplomatic cipher was sent to the then Speaker of the National Assembly, the President and the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, adding that Khan even demanded formation of an independent judicial commission to probe the matter. Hasan accused Lu of lying before the US Congressional hearing that the then Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed had testified before his own government that there was no conspiracy. Hasan claimed Lu also admitted openly that the US had been exerting pressure on the Pakistani government to impede work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline, which the government denied since long. About February 8 General Elections, the information secretary said Lu faced harsh questions pertaining to “mega polls robbery and midnight assault on public mandate, wherein clear winners were converted into losers through results’ manipulation and tampering.”