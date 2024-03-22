PTI claims Donald Lu accepted cipher reality

Insists PTI founder Khan didn’t lie about anything pertaining to diplomatic cable.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday claimed that US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has ac­cepted the reality and existence of the cipher before a US Congressional panel, which vindicated the stance of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference along with former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and party’s senior leader Khalid Khurshid, PTI Informa­tion Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Lu had accepted the reality of cipher but only disagreed with its contents. He claimed that PTI founder Khan didn’t lie about anything pertain­ing to the cipher. Hasan added that Khan was being unjustly prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act that he made the cipher public. In reality, the cipher was no longer a secret docu­ment because it had been declassi­fied by then cabinet, he also said.

He recalled that a copy of the dip­lomatic cipher was sent to the then Speaker of the National Assembly, the President and the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, adding that Khan even de­manded formation of an independent judicial commission to probe the mat­ter. Hasan accused Lu of lying before the US Congressional hearing that the then Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed had testified before his own government that there was no conspiracy. Hasan claimed Lu also ad­mitted openly that the US had been ex­erting pressure on the Pakistani gov­ernment to impede work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline, which the government denied since long. About February 8 General Elections, the information secretary said Lu faced harsh ques­tions pertaining to “mega polls rob­bery and midnight assault on public mandate, wherein clear winners were converted into losers through results’ manipulation and tampering.”