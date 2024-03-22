Friday, March 22, 2024
Punjab govt releases Rs1.6b for free school books

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab government on Thursday released Rs1.6 billion for providing free books to the school students across Punjab. The amount has been unlocked to provide free books to students in schools across Punjab. The Fi­nance Department has released the budget to the Schools Education Department. This budget has been released online to the Department of Schools Education. Meanwhile, School Education Depart­ment has order all school heads to download tree plantation application for ongoing campaign in schools across Punjab including Lahore. Photos of plantation done in schools have to be uploaded on the application. Details about the types and growth of trees already planted in schools will also be listed in the app.

