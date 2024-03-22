Punjab govt to introduce Municipal Service System in rural, urban areas: Zeeshan Rafiq

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday revealed that a Municipal Service System is being introduced in rural and urban areas on the directions Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the in­augural speech and pointed out the key issues associated with local government while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Executive Com­mittee Member Mian Atiqur Rehman were also present.

The provincial minister said that attention was always given to urban development while rural areas were ignored but Municipal Service System would change the scenario. He said that this system would be outsourced. He predicted that Municipal Service System would generate one lakh jobs while all major, minor roads, streets and drains in Punjab will be repaired. He added that the role of local government is important all over the world. In Pakistan, local government has the responsibility to work up to the grass root level after federal and provincial govern­ments. He said that improve­ment in local government sys­tem is a must to ensure a better atmosphere for the business community and the common man. The minister urged the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make liaison with the local government strong and appoint represen­tatives whose opinions should be used to formulate policies.

The provincial minister pledged to bring improvement in waste management system saying that waste collection is a huge resource that we are not taking advantage of. A waste separation plant with a capacity of 50 tons per day has been installed in Sahiwal. He said that waste separation plants will be installed in all di­visional headquarters. He said that initially the government would install 10 such plants. Later the private sector would also be included in the proj­ect. He added that the work on dumping sites and landfills will also be started soon.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the local government plays an instrumental role all over the world. Pakistan has a local government system but still there is a lot of room for improvement so that the authorities could be shifted to the grass root levels and all resources could be accessible for common man. He hoped that positive progress will be witnessed soon in this regard.

He said that resolve to the business community issues is a key to economic development. He said that LCCI members are facing the issues of cleanliness in industrial areas and markets, law and order, water delivery, solid and liquid waste manage­ment, encroachments, espe­cially dilapidation of roads etc. He said that it is responsibility of the Municipal Department. The LCCI president emphasized that the concerned government officers and staff should be in­structed to give top priority to the business community to keep the momentum of busi­ness activities. He said that in case of fire incidents in the mar­kets, these should be controlled immediately. He also called for the installation of water hy­drants, new parking plazas, fixing hanging electric wires, regular cleaning of drains and a control to the crime against business community.

Kashif Anwar said that the private companies have in­creased the fees for billboards that must be controlled. He said that RUDA and LDA have increased commercialization charges for those industries which are now in urban ar­eas. Particularly, the industrial units and shops around Sa­gian Bypass are being sealed. He said that all these indus­tries are promoting economic activities besides providing employment to thousands of people. Arrest warrants of the factory owners and sealing of factories are nothing else but the loss to all. He also empha­sized for consultation with the private sector to ensure business friendly policies. He urged the provincial Minister to include LCCI recommended representatives in his provin­cial and sub committees.